Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
NBTX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.
About Nanobiotix
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.