Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

NBTX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.