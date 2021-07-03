National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.67 ($13.66).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 923.90 ($12.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 926.14. The company has a market cap of £32.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.