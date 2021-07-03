National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

