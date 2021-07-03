National Pension Service Acquires New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.86. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.