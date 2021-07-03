National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of FMC worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

