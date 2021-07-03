National Pension Service Makes New $430,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Pension Service bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

