National Pension Service Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after buying an additional 178,229 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $69.04 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

