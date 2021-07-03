National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.