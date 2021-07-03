Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. It remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost top line. The company continues to undertake cost-control efforts, which are likely to support its bottom-line growth. Moreover, introduction of new products and investments in technology platform bodes well for the company. Improving economic conditions and rising high school admissions might aid Navient. However, Navient continues struggling with litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. High debt burden is a matter of concern.”

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

