NEA Management Company LLC Makes New $50.21 Million Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,137,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,207,000. Savara comprises approximately 1.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned 0.24% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Savara by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,403 shares of company stock valued at $74,073. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 618,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,402. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

