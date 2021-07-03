Nellore Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 473,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000. Telos accounts for 8.8% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 569,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 691,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 805.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

