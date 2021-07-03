NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,817 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 524,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

