Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0536

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $203,503.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00310615 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,321,097 coins and its circulating supply is 77,748,011 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

