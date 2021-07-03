NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $121.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. NetEase has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

