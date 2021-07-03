Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

