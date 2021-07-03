Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

