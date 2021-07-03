Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,450 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 836,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LivePerson stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

