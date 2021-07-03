New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $62,000 Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LMST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

