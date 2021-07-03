New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

