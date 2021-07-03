New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.34. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

