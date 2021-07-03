NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.86) Per Share

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for NexImmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEXI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $5,612,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

