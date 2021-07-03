NextGen Acquisition’s (NGAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NGAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
