NextGen Acquisition’s (NGAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NGAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,384,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 613,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159,506 shares in the last quarter. 50.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

