NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading Up 81.1% Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 81.1% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,052.28 or 0.03040044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $446,167.14 and $7,215.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.00756806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.07701274 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 424 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

