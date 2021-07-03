NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $842,326.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, NFTX has traded 63% higher against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $59.98 or 0.00173652 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and approximately $842,326.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 440.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00758596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.