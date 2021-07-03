NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.