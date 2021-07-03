NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Up 6.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 2,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

