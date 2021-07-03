Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,285. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

