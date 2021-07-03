Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 74,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

