Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NROM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 78.28% and a negative net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

