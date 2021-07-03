Northern Trust Corp Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

