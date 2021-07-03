Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,405 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $37,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

