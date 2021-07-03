Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,775 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

