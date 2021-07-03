Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,400 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $36,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $100.10 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.85.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

