Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $135.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.98 million and the lowest is $131.43 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $539.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

