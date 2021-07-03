Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 39,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,663 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.