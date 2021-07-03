NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $184.15 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NovoCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NovoCure by 800.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.