Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $732,731.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 440.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00758596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars.

