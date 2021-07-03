Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.31.

NTR stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

