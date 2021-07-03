Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.66.

