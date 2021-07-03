Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NKG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.