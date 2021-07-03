Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NKG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

