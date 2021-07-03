Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE NMCO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

