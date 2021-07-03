Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.
