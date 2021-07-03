Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NIM opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

