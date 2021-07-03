Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NIM opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
