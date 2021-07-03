Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 7,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,644. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.