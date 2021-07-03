Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Television Network and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 3.08 $23.66 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.87 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Television Network has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in the property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

