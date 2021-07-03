O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 177.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 286,332 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 30,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,952 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

