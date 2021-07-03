O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,072,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

