O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $358.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

