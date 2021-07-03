O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $572,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 386.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 170.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

