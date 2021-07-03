O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

